Number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals drops further to reach 9-month low

The number of daily hospital admissions between 12 and 18 June was 37, a drop of 38 percent on the week. This allowed the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals to go below 500, falling to 499.

Yesterday, hospitals reported 29 new admissions, while 63 patients were discharged. The last time we were below the 500 mark was 21 September last year, well before the start of the second wave. There are 212 corona patients left in intensive care (-22).

600 new cases are being reported each day, which is 44 percent less on the week. The positivity rate has plummeted to just 2 percent: when 100 tests are carried out, 2 turn out to be positive.

Each day, 6 Covid patients died last week, compared to 11 the week before. Over 65 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated so far.