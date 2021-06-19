Higher than average PFAS levels in tap water in parts of Antwerp and West Flanders

Drinking water suppliers around Zwijndrecht (where the recent PFOS scandal broke out) and also in the south of West Flanders scored worse than average, between 30 and 60 nanograms per litre. The European norm introduced in 2020 is talking about a maximum of 100 nanograms per litre.

Both agencies underline that they only took a limited number of samples. And they also didn't check all the different types of the PFAS chemicals either. They checked 14 types, but did include two of the most harmful ones, PFOS and PFOA. There are about 20 types which can damage your health in elevated levels, including PFOS.

It seems that PFAS is present in the whole of the Flemish environment (rivers, land, etc.) but that the levels remain below the European alert level.