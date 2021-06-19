Flanders getting closer to herd immunity as 70 percent vaccination milestone is reached

The percentage applies to the adult population in Flanders (18+). The Flemish Care and Health Agency (Agentschap Zorg en Gezondheid) announced that 70.29 percent of the Flemish citizens has been administered at least one dose of a corona vaccine.

In absolute numbers, almost 3.8 million Flemings have received at least one jab. More than half of them has been vaccinated twice and enjoys an even better protection. "This 70 percent is an important milestone because the figure has always been put forward as the threshold to reach herd immunity," Joris Moonens of the Agency explains.

"However, it is best to look at the number of fully vaccinated people for this, and to include minors and children as well. But the vaccination campaign for minors will also gain speed soon. July will become an important month."

Earlier, virologists admitted that while 70 percent would normally equal herd immunity for corona, this will have to be a bit more since new, more contagious corona variants have emerged in the meantime.