King Filip visits site of building accident, talks to rescue workers

King Filip has paid a visit to the construction site in southern Antwerp where a building collapsed. He was accompanied by PM Alexander De Croo, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, Antwerp governor Cathy Berx and Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever. The king was explained about the complicated search after the collapse and talked to rescue workers from the fire services and the civil protection unit, among others. At least three people were killed in the accident, while others sustained heavy injuries.