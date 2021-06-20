Body of Jürgen Conings found in the woodlands of Dilserbos, five weeks after he vanished

It was Maaseik mayor Johan Tollenaere, who was making a mountainbike trip this morning, who was responsible for the breakthrough in the case. together with a hunter. "I was cycling in the woodlands when there was suddenly a strong smell of a decomposing body. I contacted the police, they found the body and told me it was Jürgen Conings," the mayor said. At the same time, a hunter had also come across the body, also because of a strong smell.

The discovery was made just outside the area where a massive search was staged several weeks ago. The judicial authorities came to the site and confirmed the identity. The place where the body has eventually been found, is close to where Jürgen Conings left his car behind a few weeks ago, when he had just gone missing. According to the first reports, Conings committed suicide. He was the father of two childen.