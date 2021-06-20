New information from the Vatican archives sheds more light on life of painter Jan Van Eyck

We actually don't know a lot about the life of Jan Van Eyck, but a discovery in the Vatican archives is at least a little help.

On 26 March 1441, six months before his death, Van Eyck sent a request to Pope Eugene IV. "Van Eyck asks for a letter to be sent to him, giving him the permission to have a confession session for wiping out his sins", historian Hendrik Callewier explains. Callewier (KU Leuven) made the discovery in the Vatican. Van Eyck sends the request on his behalf and his wife Margareta's.

The discovery is exceptional. "It's the first time we see a document that goes back to his lifetime that mentions Jan Van Eyck together with his wife Margareta", says Callewier.