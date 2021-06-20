Strong fall in corona figures continued

Last week, 33 corona patients were taken to hospital each day. There are 459 Covid patients left in Belgian hospitals, a 36-percent drop on the week. 203 of them are receiving intensive care. Pressure on hospital staff is easing; several hospitals report that their intensive care section is no longer nursing corona victims.

The number of new daily cases also sees a substantial drop, reaching 542 last week. This is 45 percent down on the week. The number of tests has fallen slightly, but the positivity rate has fallen to just below 2 percent. This means that out of a thousand persons being tested for Covid, only 19 turn out to be positive.

The number of daily fatalities stands at 6. The vaccination campaign steamrolls through, with 67 percent of the Belgian adults having received at least one jab now.