Wout Van Aert crowned Belgian cycling champion in Waregem after a tense sprint

Wout Van Aert was taking part in his first race in two months, after an appendix operation early in May and a long recovery. He was just back from a training period in the French Alps.

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) beat Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) in a long sprint in Waregem (West Flanders). Van Aert started the sprint in first position and resisted a Theuns comeback by 20 centimetres. Remco Evenepoel, who is not a fast sprinter, had tried to set up a solo but didn't manage to get away. The three kept a small bonus on the bunch on the small, winding roads in the finale.

Wout Van Aert (26) will be able to show his tricolour jersey when he starts in the Tour de France next weekend. Before the start, he had told reporters "I am not at my best yet after the long recovery", implying the best is yet to come.