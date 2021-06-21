Almost 660,000 Flemings to be given a coronavirus jab this week

Between now and the end of the day on Sunday 27 June 659,477 coronavirus jabs will have been administered at the 95 vaccination centres across the 5 Flemish provinces. This is just 17,500 short of the record 677,000 vaccine doses that were administered last week. The vaccination campaign in Flanders continues to progress in leaps and bounds.

During this week just under half a million (494,221) people in Flanders will be given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, 165,226 are due to be given their second dose this week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech remains the most-used vaccine in our region with 546,000 of the 659,477 shots due to be administer this week being of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Meanwhile, 79,800 people will be given the Moderna vaccine, 22,967 people will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and 10,680 will be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires just one dose for full immunisation.