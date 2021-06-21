Around 100 people gather to pay their respects to Jürgen Conings

He was on a list as a possible terrorist threat and was believed to have become radicalised with far-right ideas. When he went missing, he took arms with him from the armoury at the Leopoldsburg Barracks where he worked. After weeks of searches, Jürgen Conings’ body was found quite by chance on Sunday morning.

The 100 people that had gathered to pay their respects placed flowers and candles outside his home. The organisers said that the memorial was « In memory of Jürgen, against the corrupt system in Belgium and against the failings of the Defence Department”.

Members of Jürgen Conings’ family were among those present at the memorial.