Belgian Cats earn quarter-final place

After Slovenia’s victory against Bosnia, the Turkey match was an all-or-nothing game for the Belgian Cats. The first quarter was finely balanced. However, in the second quarter Belgian Cats pulled ahead to 31-41 after 20 minutes. The Cats faltered in the attack though and the Turks fought their way back into the game.

In a nerve-wracking finale, the Turks managed to come back to within two points. However, Belgium wasn’t going to let victory and qualification for the next round slip away.

The Belgian Cats’ opponent will be the winner of the game between Slovenia and the looser of the game between France and Russia.