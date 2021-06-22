68.6% of adults have already been given their first coronavirus jab
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that while the number of new infections hospitalisations and deaths continues to fall sharply, the vaccination campaign is coming along in leaps and bounds. On Sunday 20 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 6,330,438 people had already received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
This is 68.6% of the adult population and 54.9% of the population as a whole. Of those vaccinated 3.523,315 are fully immunised.
During the week from 15 to 21 June an average of 32 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 35% down on the average for the previous week. On Monday 21 June the country’s hospitals reported 27 admission of COVID-19 patients. 14 patients were discharged.
Currently a total of 470 patients with COVID-19 are in the country’s hospitals of these 206 are on ICUs. 119 ICU patients are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals has fallen by 35% during the past week.
During the week from 12 to 18 June an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 27% down on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,141 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Between 12 and 18 June an average of 450 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 44% down on the previous week. During the same period an average of 38,900 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is down 3% on the previous week. Of those tested 1.6% tested positive, a fall of 0.9 percentage points on the previous week.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.78.