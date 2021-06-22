68.6% of adults have already been given their first coronavirus jab

This is 68.6% of the adult population and 54.9% of the population as a whole. Of those vaccinated 3.523,315 are fully immunised.

During the week from 15 to 21 June an average of 32 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 35% down on the average for the previous week. On Monday 21 June the country’s hospitals reported 27 admission of COVID-19 patients. 14 patients were discharged.

Currently a total of 470 patients with COVID-19 are in the country’s hospitals of these 206 are on ICUs. 119 ICU patients are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals has fallen by 35% during the past week.

During the week from 12 to 18 June an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 27% down on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,141 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Between 12 and 18 June an average of 450 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 44% down on the previous week. During the same period an average of 38,900 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is down 3% on the previous week. Of those tested 1.6% tested positive, a fall of 0.9 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.78.