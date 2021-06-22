"Light at the end of the tunnel” in the Brussels metro
Slowly but surely life is starting to return to something resembling normality as we start to emerge from what has been the most severe public health crisis in living memory. The measures to curb the spread of coronavirus are gradually being relaxed and we are all able to do more that we were a couple of months ago.
To mark this the Brussels public transport company MIVB has installed a light show along one of the busiest sections of tunnel on the Metro underground railway network.
The “Light at the End of the Tunnel” light show is on the section of the metro between the Kunst-Wet and Park Stations. It is part of the public transport company's “Get Back” initiative that marks the gradually transition to the “new normal”.