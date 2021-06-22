Man shot in broad daylight on Brussels street

The man was rushed to hospital. His condition is reported to be life-threatening.

Speaking on Tuesday morning the Brussels Judicial Authorities’ spokeswoman Katrien Meulemans told journalists that “I can confirm that yesterday a man was injured on the public highway by a shot fired from a firearm. He was taken into hospital a life-threatening condition. The Judicial Authorities have appointed an Examining Magistrate and the investigation is ongoing. A ballistics expert and a pathologist have been appointed and the Federal Police forensics team has attended the scene. The Judicial Authorities are not at liberty to give any further information at this time”.