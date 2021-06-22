Professor Van Gucht calls for caution

Also, at the press conference Gudrun Briat of the Vaccination Working Group stressed that the period between the administration of the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can only be shortened from 12 to 8 weeks once sufficient supplies of the vaccine have been delivered. A delivery of 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to arrive in Belgium on 29 June.

“We hope that this delivery will go ahead on time”, Ms Briat said.

"If this is the case it will be possible to shorten the interval before the administration of the second dose”.

Meanwhile, 94,000 Flemings between the ages of 18 and 40 have said that they have no objections to being given the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine that offers immunisation after one dose is only given to people under the age of 41 if they expressly state that they have no objections.

Mr Briat said that here too “We are keeping our fingers crossed for a speedy delivery”.