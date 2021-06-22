Second half goals see Belgium top Group B on maximum points

Belgium is the world's top ranked team and the Red Devils were already certain of a place in the knockout stage after victories against Russia and Denmark in their previous two games. Finland proved a tough nut to crack though. It wasn’t until the 74th minute of the game that Belgium finally punctured Finland’s stubborn resistance.

The Red Devils had already missed several golden chances to take the lead. and had Romelu Lukaku had a goal disallowed that was literally millimetres off-side. However, the Belgians kept their composure, circulating the ball with Kevin De Bruyne repeatedly trying to slice open the Finnish defence.

Finland piled players into defence in an attempt to contain the Belgian attacks but were reduced to a supporting role as they eventually snapped under sustained pressure.

With Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard all starting after having come on as substitutes in the previous game, it was only a matter of time until Belgium's superior experience would get the better of Finland’s defence.

Belgium were in control throughout. However, it took a bit of fortune for Belgium to take the lead. A Thomas Vermaelen header bounced back from the woodwork and into the net off the Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and it was 0-1 to Belgium on 74 minutes.