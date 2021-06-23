EU endorses Belgium's Covid recovery plan worth 5.9 billion euros

The recovery plan is wort 5.9 billion euros. It will be divided proportionately between the different governments, in order to allow over a hundred investment and reform projects. The focus will be on digitalisation and making Belgium greener.

The EU is dividing some 750 billion between its member states. In order to get its fair share of the cash, each country had to come forward with proposals about how it would be spent. Belgium's plans got thumbs up from Europe. "The measures will speed up the transition towards a sustainable society", Von der Leyen said. She was invited to BeCentral, the digital campus at the Brussels Central Station, to highlight the digital aspect.

The lion's share of the money will be invested in short-term projects in 2021, 2022 and 2023 to guarantee an immediate effect on the economy. The cake has been divided in the following way: