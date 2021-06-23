Fewer than 200 corona patients in intensive care, a first since 6 October
Corona figures in Belgium keep falling fast. There are 184 patients left in intensive care wardens now; the last time this number was below 200, was on 6 October last year. In the meantime, just over 70 percent of Belgian adults has been administered at least one dose of a corona vaccine.
112 of the Covid patients in intensive care are on ventilators. They are in an artificial coma. Six fatalities were reported each day last week.
Last week, 29 corona patients were admitted to hospital each day. This is 36 percent down on the week. Yesterday had 24 hospital admissions, while 45 patients were discharged. The total number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped to 450. The number of daily new cases has sunk to 433, a fall of 44 percent on the week.
The vaccination rate among Belgian adults has passed the symbolic milestone of 70 percent now. 70 percent is the number needed to have herd immunity, but not everyone has been vaccinated twice.