Fewer than 200 corona patients in intensive care, a first since 6 October

112 of the Covid patients in intensive care are on ventilators. They are in an artificial coma. Six fatalities were reported each day last week.

Last week, 29 corona patients were admitted to hospital each day. This is 36 percent down on the week. Yesterday had 24 hospital admissions, while 45 patients were discharged. The total number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped to 450. The number of daily new cases has sunk to 433, a fall of 44 percent on the week.

The vaccination rate among Belgian adults has passed the symbolic milestone of 70 percent now. 70 percent is the number needed to have herd immunity, but not everyone has been vaccinated twice.