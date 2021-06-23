Rainbow colour statement to support LGBTQ community

The European football association UEFA did not allow the city of Munich to have the Allianz Arena, the local football ground, take on the rainbow colours in support of the LGBTQ community when Germany will be playing Hungary tonight in Euro 2020. It would have been a statement against a law adopted in Hungary that discriminates lesbians and gays. As a response, the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent was lit in rainbow colours, while the presenter of the Euro 2020 show at the VRT, Karl Vannieuwkerke, also made a clear statement in the studio against UEFA's decision.