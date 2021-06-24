Corona hospital admissions dip below 30 per day
Corona figures for Belgium are looking better each day. The number of daily hospital admissions has now dropped below 30.
Last week, 29 Covid patients were transferred to hospital each day, a drop of 27 percent on the week. Yesterday, hospitals reported 29 admissions, while 40 people were discharged. There are 439 corona patients left in Belgian hospitals; over 40 percent (183 patients) are in intensive care and 111 of them are on ventilators.
Last week had 6 fatalities due to Covid each day. This brings the total number of Covid deaths to 25,149.
Meanwhile, 422 new infections are being reported each day, a 43-percent fall on the week. Each day, 38,900 Covid tests are being taken, but only 1.4 percent turns out to be positive. The reproduction figure (R-value) stands at 0.80 now. If figures continue to fall, Belgium can colour green on the European Covid map somewhere next week.
The vaccination campaign is cruising: over 70 percent of the adults in Belgium have received at least one jab.