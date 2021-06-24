Corona hospital admissions dip below 30 per day

Last week, 29 Covid patients were transferred to hospital each day, a drop of 27 percent on the week. Yesterday, hospitals reported 29 admissions, while 40 people were discharged. There are 439 corona patients left in Belgian hospitals; over 40 percent (183 patients) are in intensive care and 111 of them are on ventilators.

Last week had 6 fatalities due to Covid each day. This brings the total number of Covid deaths to 25,149.

Meanwhile, 422 new infections are being reported each day, a 43-percent fall on the week. Each day, 38,900 Covid tests are being taken, but only 1.4 percent turns out to be positive. The reproduction figure (R-value) stands at 0.80 now. If figures continue to fall, Belgium can colour green on the European Covid map somewhere next week.

The vaccination campaign is cruising: over 70 percent of the adults in Belgium have received at least one jab.