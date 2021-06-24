Euro 2020: it's Lukaku versus Ronaldo!
In football, Belgium's Red Devils finally know which opponent they will meet in the last 16. After a nail-biting evening, it turned out to be Portugal.
Belgium earlier won their group and were poised to mee the number 3 of Group F. The tables turned various times between 9 and 11 o'clock yesterday evening.
The Red Devils could still meet Portugal, France, Germany or even Hungary, which held a surprise lead against Germany in Group F for a long time. Eventually, Portugal drew 2-all against world champions France, while Germany drew 2-all against Hungary. Portugal took third place in the group and will meet Belgium now.
Clash of the titans
It's one of the eye-catchers in the first round of the knock-out phase at Euro 2020: co-favourites Belgium against the defending European champions Portugal. It's also a clash against two of the world's best strikers: Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both have ambitions to become the tournament's top scorer. Ronaldo scored twice yesterday, each time from the penalty spot. He has 5 goals now, Lukaku (and a number of other players) have 3.
The match will take place in Seville next Sunday at 9 p.m. England-Germany, next Tuesday, is another interesting clash.
Bumpy road
Belgium have a mountain to climb if they want to make it to the final: if they beat Portugal, they probably meet in-form Italy next. If they would oust the Italians, then world champions France could be their next opponent in the semi-finals. But first Portugal: it is 32 years ago since Belgium last managed a victory against them. In 1989, Belgium beat Rui Barros and co. 3-0.