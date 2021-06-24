Euro 2020: it's Lukaku versus Ronaldo!

Belgium earlier won their group and were poised to mee the number 3 of Group F. The tables turned various times between 9 and 11 o'clock yesterday evening.

The Red Devils could still meet Portugal, France, Germany or even Hungary, which held a surprise lead against Germany in Group F for a long time. Eventually, Portugal drew 2-all against world champions France, while Germany drew 2-all against Hungary. Portugal took third place in the group and will meet Belgium now.