Flanders' most famous football team 'De Kampioenen' in sand sculptures

The sand sculpture festival in Middelkerke is opening next week. This time, it's the characters from 'De Kampioenen' which are being highlighted, the famous comedy TV series in Flanders of which several movies have been made in the meantime. There is only one Flemish artist at work; for other artists, it's a little bit a discovery. The site highlights one person in particular: Xavier, a character played by Johny Voners who passed away last year (to be seen at the end of the video on top of the hill).