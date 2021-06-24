Many corona vaccine sceptics going for it after all: "A matter of patience"

The universities cooperated to compile a so-called "Motivation Barometer". Looking at the group of people who weren't sure whether or not to get vaccinated last April, researchers see that 8 in 10 of them (79 percent) have made a U-turn to accept the jab after all.

Vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme (UAntwerpen) is happy with the figures: "We see that the number of those who are in doubt, is falling as time passes. It is understandable, a number of people had questions for a while. But there have been awareness and information campaigns since then and this has helped."

But also the number of those who simply refused a vaccine, is going down. Almost half of those who were still saying 'no' between January and April, have had a jab in the meantime. Others switched from the 'no' category to the 'in doubt' group.