No edition of Tomorrowland this year: "Didn't want to start a legal battle"

Organisers announced in a press release late yesterday that they made the final decision to stop the preparations for the event. There were hopes that the world-famous festival could ahead after all, a little later than expected, due to improving corona figures. It would take place at the end of August and the beginning of September, instead of July.

But last week, the mayors of the local municipalities Boom and Rumst said they would not grant their permission, despite the fact that the government will allow events for up to 75,000 people by that time.

But the mayors estimated it was still too early as we are just recovering from the third corona wave. Local committees were also against, as the new date would clash with the start of the new school year. Tomorrowland poses a major burden on the local neighbourhood.