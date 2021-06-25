Belgian PM tells football fans to be careful in Seville

The match is being played in Seville, a city where coronavirus infection rates are higher than they are here in Belgium.

Speaking after the European summit Mr De Croo said “It is still a red zone area. Anyone travelling to a red zone area needs to respect the rules. I would edge on the side of caution”.

"Based on a number of matches that have taken place we have seen that there have been a number of additional infections”, Mr De Croo warned.