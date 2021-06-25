Belgian PM tells football fans to be careful in Seville
In an interview with VRT News the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has said that supporter of the national football team the Red Devils should be careful when the travel to Seville. On Sunday Belgium take on Portugal in their Euro 2020 final 16 match.
The match is being played in Seville, a city where coronavirus infection rates are higher than they are here in Belgium.
Speaking after the European summit Mr De Croo said “It is still a red zone area. Anyone travelling to a red zone area needs to respect the rules. I would edge on the side of caution”.
"Based on a number of matches that have taken place we have seen that there have been a number of additional infections”, Mr De Croo warned.