Delta variant now accounts for almost 1 in 6 coronavirus infections

"The British or Alpha variant is losing ground and now accounts for 71% of infections. As expected, the proportion of infections with the Delta variant is increasing. This was 6.1% last week and this week it has increased further to 15.7% of all infections. We expect that it will greatly exceed 20% during the coming week”, Professor Van Gucht said.

He added that there is a fragile balance. “The absolute number of infections with the Delta variant is currently relatively remains stable and low thanks to the fall in the number of infections as a whole. We can only maintain this balance if we continue to follow the basic rules”.

This week the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) publish a risk evaluation on the spread of the Delta variant in Europe.

"At the beginning of August, it will account for 70% of all new infections and by the end of August this will have risen to 90”, Professor Van Gucht explained.