Flanders green, Brussels and Wallonia amber on ECDC’s coronavirus infection rate map

In order to be coloured in green a country or region of a country has to either have had an incidence of coronavirus that is lower than 50 cases per 100,000 population during the past 14 days or have an incidence lower than 75 cases per 100,000, but with a positivity ratio lower than 1% of the total number of people tested for the virus.

In the case of Flanders, a positivity ratio of 0.99% and an incidence of 61 case per 100,000 population during the past 14 days was sufficient to allow our region to become a green zone on the coronavirus infection rate map. Although Wallonia has an incidence of less than 75 per 100,000 population the positivity ratio there is 1.28%.

Meanwhile, the Brussels-Capital Region still has some way to go before it can join Flanders as a green zone on the map. In the capital the incidence of coronavirus over the past 14 days was 111 per 100,000 population with a positivity ratio of 1.22%. Both Wallonia and Brussels will remain orange until next Thursday at least.

The colours on the coronavirus infection rate map are used by EU member states as a criterium for the imposition of measures such as quarantine or compulsory PCR testing. The fact that Flanders is now green on the map means that people travelling or returning from Flanders to other EU countries will fall under the least strict coronavirus rules that that country imposes on people coming from abroad.

Flanders is not alone in having changed to a green zone on the map. However, countries including The Netherland, Portugal and large parts of Spain remain amber. Meanwhile, some areas of Spain remain red.