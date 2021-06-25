Lukaku in his undies on the cover of the Italian Men’s Vogue

To say that Romelu Lukaku is popular here in Belgium is an understatement and in Italy the way in which he helped steer Inter Milan to their championship title has earned him respect and adoration. In the photoshoot Romelu Lukaku is wearing clothing designed by the fashion label Versace.

The text under the cover photo reads "Romelu Lukaku is Italian champion with t Inter and now leads the attack with the Rod Devils in their pursuit of ultimate victory at the European Championships”.

"Correctly he is seen as one of the best players in the world today after he become known as Inter’s new “God” when he got them the Scudetto (Italian league championship) again in 2021”.



With his appearance on the cover of Men’s Vogue Romelu Lukaku is following in the footsteps of the likes of George Clooney, Tiger Woods and Barack Obama, all of whom have appeared on the cover of the American version of the magazine.

