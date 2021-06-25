No appointment needed for coronavirus in Ghent on Friday afternoon
Some of the region’s vaccination centres have received so many doses of coronavirus in recent days that they have been left with surpluses. To prevent waste they have gone on the lookout for people over the age of 16 that have not yet be vaccinated and invited them to go and get a jab. In the East Flemish city of Ghent there are still 6,000 appointment slots available for vaccination with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine tomorrow and on Monday.
Everyone in Ghent that has not yet been vaccinated has been contacted by e-mail, text message or letter inviting them to make an appoint. However, on Friday afternoon no appointment will be needed.
1,700 doses of the vaccine are ready to be administered to people that turn up at the city’s vaccination centre without an appointment. The vaccination centre is open until 9pm.