Number of confirmed coronavirus infections falls below 400 per day

On Wednesday 23 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 6,586,235 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 71.3% of the adult population and 57.2% of the population as a whole. Of these 3,673,443 have been fully immunised.

During the week from 18 to 24 June an average of 29 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day, a fall of 24% on the average for the previous week. On Thursday 24 June the country’s hospitals reported 30 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 41 patients were discharged.

There are currently 421 COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 24% on a week ago. 174 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs, of who 109 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs is down 26% on a week ago, while the number of patients on ventilators is down 20%.

During the week from 15 to 21 June an average of 6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 18% on the average for the previous week. So far 25,152 people wirh COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 15 to 21 June an average of 381 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 44% down on the figures for the previous week. During the same period 38,400 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, a fall of 3% on the average for the previous week.

Of those tested 1.4% tested positive. This is down 0.8 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.83. This means that every 100 people that have the virus infect 83 others.