One person dead and another seriously injured in a gas explosion in Zele
One person has lost their life and another person has been seriously injured in a gas explosion at a building in the East Flemish municipality of Zele. The explosion happened at around 2pm on Thursday afternoon. The explosion was followed by a fire. The Mayor of Zele Hans Knop (Christian democrat) told VRT News that told VRT News that “Section of the walls of the building were blown away and the roof has collapsed. There is very serious damage. The building will probably have to be demolished”.
The building where the explosion occurred housed two duplex apartments. Both appartements sustained serious damage in the explosion. The emergency services did everything they could to reach the residents of the flats as quickly as possible. One of them was rescued straight away and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. A second resident was found later but had sadly died.
Captain Wouter Van Den Broeck of the Oost Fire Service told VRT News that "This is a building comprises two flats. The explosion occurred in the upper floor flat, and it was there that we found the victim. The residents of the other flat are safe and there were no other fatalities”.
The cause of the explosion is currently the subject of an investigation. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed a pathologist and a fire investigation expert to help with their investigation.