One person dead and another seriously injured in a gas explosion in Zele

The building where the explosion occurred housed two duplex apartments. Both appartements sustained serious damage in the explosion. The emergency services did everything they could to reach the residents of the flats as quickly as possible. One of them was rescued straight away and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. A second resident was found later but had sadly died.

Captain Wouter Van Den Broeck of the Oost Fire Service told VRT News that "This is a building comprises two flats. The explosion occurred in the upper floor flat, and it was there that we found the victim. The residents of the other flat are safe and there were no other fatalities”.

The cause of the explosion is currently the subject of an investigation. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed a pathologist and a fire investigation expert to help with their investigation.