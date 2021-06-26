Get a coronavirus jab without an appointment at the Heizel Vaccination Centre this weekend

Anyone that is resident in Brussels and over the age of 16 can turn up and get a jab. However, in order to prevent long queues like those seen in Ghent on Friday, the regional authority that is responsible for the vaccination campaign in the capital does advise those wishing to get a jab to make an appointment via de www.bru-vax.brussels website.

Those aged 16 and 17 will be given a first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and will be able to return for their second dose in four weeks’ time.

People over the age of 18 will be able to choose between the Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those opting for Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be required to sign an official consent form.