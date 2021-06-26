Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls below 400
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, they make positive reading.
On Thursday 24 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 6,703,018 people in Belgium had already received one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 72.5% of the adult population and 58.2% of the population as a whole. Of these 3,734,366 people have been fully immunised.
During the week from 19 to 25 June an average of 26 COVID-19 patients per day were hospitalised, a fall of 25% of the figures for the previous week. On Friday 25 June the hospitals reported 13 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 37 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 380, a fall of 23% on a week ago.
157 COVID-19 patients are on ICU (down 18 on Thursday). Of these 101 are on ventilators (down 8 on Thursday). The number of patients on ICUs has fallen by 26% during the past week.
During the week from 16 to 22 June an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 12% of the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,160 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
During the week from 16 to 22 June an average of 358 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 41% down on the figures for the previous week.
During the same period an average of 38,300 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 3% down on the previous week. Of those tested 1.3% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 0.7 percentage points on the positivity ratio during the previous 7 days.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.80. This means that every 10 people with the virus infect a further 8 others.