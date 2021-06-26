UK residents among those from 24 countries that are banned from travelling to Belgium

Other countries on the list include South Africa, Brazil and India. They have been on the travel ban list since late April. They have now been joined by the UK, where the prevalence of the Delta variant has seen the number of new coronavirus infections rise sharply in recent weeks.

On Friday there were 15,810 new infections recorded in the UK, on Thursday this was 16,703. The population of the UK is around 6 times that of Belgium.

Many of the countries on the list are in Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chili, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago). The African countries on the list are South Africa, Botswana, Congo, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Travellers from Bangladesh, Georgia, Nepal, India and Pakistan are also not welcome, nor are people travelling to Belgium from Bahrein.

An exception to the ban on people from these countries entering Belgium is made for Belgian nationals and people officially resident here. There are also exceptions for diplomats, people working for certain international organisation and people that need to come here on humanitarian grounds. Passengers transiting via Brussels Airport are not covered by the ban.