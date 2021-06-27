1,000 Belgian fans to cheer on Red Devils in Seville
Around 1,000 Belgian football fans are expected in the southern Spanish city of Seville to cheer on our national football team the Red Devils in their Euro 2020 final 16 match against Portugal on Sunday evening. They will be greatly outnumbered by the around 11,000 Portuguese fans that are expected to be inside the stadium.
On Sunday morning a plane carrying 180 fans left for Seville.
The area of Spain where Seville is located is still a red zone on the coronavirus infection map and travel to it is “strongly disadvised”. However, this has done nothing to weaken these, and other fans' resolve to go there to cheer on our national team.