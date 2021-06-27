Belgian woman under house arrest after fatal accident on Italian lake

Italian media report that the Belgian stands accused of involuntary manslaughter and shipwrecking. The Italian Judicial Authorities have placed her under house arrest in a housed owned by her family in Tremezzina to prevent her returning to Belgium.

An initial reconstruction of Friday’s tragic events has shown that the dead man and two friends were on a motorboat that had stopped on the lake. They were near to Villa Balbianello when their boat was struck by the larger vessel in which 11 Belgians were travelling.

The woman that is now under house arrest tested negative for alcohol. She also gave her permission to undergo a toxicological examination.

The Judicial Authorities in Como have ordered an autopsy on the victims’ body and both boats have been impounded. An accident investigations expert will look into the exact circumstances surround the accident.