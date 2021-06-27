Coronavirus restrictions relaxed from today
It’s Sunday 27 June and from today the so-called “Summer Plan” enters a new phase. We will all be a little freer to enjoy life more with our family and friends. However, this doesn’t mean that things have returned to how they were prior to the onset of the pandemic. We will still have to live with some restrictions.
From today we are allowed to invite up to 8 people inside our home not including children aged 12 or younger. Social distancing is not required for those that you have invited. There is no limit to the amount of people we can invite into our outside spaces (garden, back yard,).
Providing that the rules that apply to the hospitality industry are observed there is no restriction to the number of people that can be invited to an event at a venue such as a community centre, church hall, village hall, …
Those planning a break with family or friends should note that if you let accommodation with less than 15 beds you will only be allowed to go there with a maximum of 8 people (not including child aged 12 and younger) from outside your home.
The ban on gatherings of more than 10 people during the day and 4 people during the night no longer applies.
Travel
A host of restrictions still apply to those wishing to travel to or from Belgium. As we reported on Saturday there is currently a ban of visitors entering Belgium from 27 countries including the UK, South Africa, and India.
Anyone coming here from a red zone country or region will have to present a negative PCR test either carried out within 72 hours prior to your arrival in Belgium or on arrival in the country. This rule is applicable to everyone over the age of 12. Only those that have been fully immunised for at least two weeks or have a recovery certificate are exempt. Anyone returning from a trip abroad needs to fill in a Passenger Locator Form.
Tourists from a red zone country (with the exception of the 27 countries for which a travel ban exists) are welcome here if they have been fully immunised with a vaccine that has been approved by EMA of can provide a negative result for a PCR test that was take less than 72 hours prior to their arrival. These requirements can be met by, for example, the provision of a European Digital Coronavirus Certificate.
Face coverings
The wearing of face coverings will still be required in the following places:
· On public transport
· At the hairdresser/barber’s
· In bars and restaurants if you leave your table.
· Inside shops and shopping malls.
· Inside conference centres and auditoria.
· Inside places of worship
· During religious services and ceremonies.
· Inside museums and libraries.
· At theme parks.
· Inside court buildings.
· During trade fairs and congresses.
· During events, performances, sports matches, and outdoor events depending on the agreed protocols.
· At markets and fun fairs.
· Where the local authority has decided that the wearing of face coverings is mandatory in a particular street or other public place.
· At busy places where social distancing cannot be guaranteed.
Hospitality
From today hospitality outlets will only have to stay closed between 1am and 5am.
No more than 8 people (not including children 12-years-old and younger) will be allowed at each table. Unless a table that is outside is not surrounded by a plexiglass shield that is at least 1.8m high then it must be at least 1.5m from other tables.
All tables that are inside must be at 1.5m apart. Noise levels must not exceed 80 decibels. Anyone leaving their table must wear a face covering.
From today bar sports and games such as darts and snooker are allowed.
Work, services, and shops
From today night shops may remain open until 1am. When you go shopping you will be able to do so in the company of as many people as you wish. Furthermore, the 30 minutes per store rule has also been dropped.
Although telework remains strongly advised, it is now no longer mandatory.
Sport and youth activities
The limit on the number people allowed to take part in sporting activities has been dropped as has the ban on contact sports and taking a shower at the gym or sports hall. All restrictions on non-professional sport have been dropped.
The only remaining restriction is on sport camps and on other camps organised for young people. Here (until 30 July) numbers are restricted to 100 per camp. This will increase to 200 from 31 July. Overnight stays are allowed. Coronavirus testing prior to the camp is strongly advised. Youngsters over the age of 12 that return from a camp in a red zone area must take a PCR test. They can do this on their return to Belgium.
The rules for sports matches are the same as for other events (see above).
Ceremonies and organised activities
Civil marriages, funerals, cremations, and religious services may be attended by 200 people if they are indoors with a maximum of 400 people being allowed to attend if they are held outdoors. At wakes and receptions, the rules for the hospitality industry apply. No dancing is allowed at weddings.
Organised activities such as nature walks, choir rehearsals, guided tours, … may have no more than 100 participants. During these activities sub-groups of no more than 8 (not including children aged 12 and under) may be formed. Social distancing is not required within these groups.
Events
It’s D-Day for the events sector. From today events with up to 2,000 people in attendance will be able to take place indoors. All those in attendance must remain seated, wear a face covering and be at a safe distance from people from outside their bubble.
Events held outside may be attended by up to 2,500 people. Here too the rules on social distancing and face coverings apply. As elsewhere children aged 12 and under are not counted.
If hospitality is provided the rules applicable in bars and restaurants will apply. No events are allowed between 1am and 5am.