Coronavirus restrictions relaxed from today

From today we are allowed to invite up to 8 people inside our home not including children aged 12 or younger. Social distancing is not required for those that you have invited. There is no limit to the amount of people we can invite into our outside spaces (garden, back yard,).

Providing that the rules that apply to the hospitality industry are observed there is no restriction to the number of people that can be invited to an event at a venue such as a community centre, church hall, village hall, …

Those planning a break with family or friends should note that if you let accommodation with less than 15 beds you will only be allowed to go there with a maximum of 8 people (not including child aged 12 and younger) from outside your home.

The ban on gatherings of more than 10 people during the day and 4 people during the night no longer applies.