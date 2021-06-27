Hungarian Ambassador defends his country’s restrictions on discussing LGBTQI+ issues in front of children

The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) called the law “backward”. However, Ambassador Kovács claims that the law ‘Doesn’t endanger anyone’s sexual orientation”.

Under the new law minors may no longer be shown images of homosexuality or gender reassignment. There are restrictions on advertisements and television programmes where homosexuality is featured or discussed, and teachers may no longer “promote” homosexuality.

