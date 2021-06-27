Soldier injured by suicide bomber in Mali is back in Belgium

In her tweet, the Defence Minister wrote that “The Belgian soldier that was injured was able to be repatriated yesterday. His condition is encouraging, and he will soon be able to leave hospital and be cared for at home. We wish him a speedy and full recovery”.

On Friday a suicide bomber blew up a car in the Gao region of Mali. The attack was aimed at troops that are in the area as part of a UN peace mission. 15 United Nations peacekeepers were injured. These included 12 German soldiers and one Belgian.

Previously a Belgian Army spokesman had described the condition of the injured Belgian soldier as “stable” and not life-threatening.

On Saturday the injured Germans and the Belgian soldier were flown to Germany. The Belgian was then taken in an ambulance from Cologne to the military hospital in the Brussels district of Neder-over-Heembeek.

There are currently 110 Belgian troops in Mali. 15 of them are there as part of an EU mission to train Malian soldiers. The other 95 are, like the injured soldier, in Mali as part of the UN’s Minusma peacekeeping mission.