Biostatistician warns that in Belgium the Delta variant is mainly spreading among the young

Speaking in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, the biostatistician Geert Molenberghs said, “This will probably have reached 80% to 90% at the end of July rather than at the end of the summer”. Professor Molenberghs will be paying particular attention to any rise in the number of cases among those that have taken foreign holidays.

“Particularly as a large number of people that have not yet been fully immunised are going to travel. Because only those that have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks are well-protected against this new variant. We have seen in other countries, for example in the United Kingdom, that the rise of the Delta variant is most prevalent among the younger generations”

Younger people are far less likely to have been fully immunised that older people simply because older people were vaccinated first, and many are now fully immunised. Meanwhile, many younger people are still waiting for their first vaccine dose, while others have had their first dose but are still not fully immunised.

Professor Molenberghs stressed how important it is that as many younger people as possible get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus.