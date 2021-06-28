Brussels night bus service to resume after a break of more than a year

The service that operates on 11 routes from the end of normal service until around 3am ensures that people that have gone for a night out can get home safely without having to go to the expense of taking a taxi.

At the start of the first lockdown last March the service was suspended and didn’t resume when the lockdown measures were relaxed last summer. Now after a second lockdown much of which with a curfew in force, MIVB has decided that it is time for the service to start up again.

The 11 Noctis routes that cover a wide area of the city offer a half-hourly service. With the recent further relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions and the hope that further relaxations will come about soon MIVB has decided that the time is now right for the Noctis service to start up again.

Full details on the night bus service can be found on the MIVB’s website.