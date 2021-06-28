Grit and discipline see Belgium through to quarter finals

The only goal of the game, a 43rd-minute strike from Thorgan Hazard, secured the win for Roberto Martinez's men. Belgium survived no shortage of plenty of pressure from the Portuguese in the second half. However, the 2016 European champions lacked that finishing touch and it was “adeus Portugal”.

They had started brightly and Diogo Jota wasted a great chance in the sixth minute, dragging his shot wide after Renato Sanches had broken from midfield and found him in a promising position on the left. Ronaldo then tested Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois with a low-struck free kick as Fernando Santos's team continued to apply pressure.

However, Belgium grew into the game with Kevin De Bruyne increasingly influential. Three minutes before the Red Devils took the lead thanks to a long-range strike from Thorgan Hazard.

Belgium suffered a blow when De Bruyne limped off with an injury three minutes after the break. The Portuguese coach Santos brought in Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix.

Portugal piled on the pressure and it must be said that Belgium were struggling to contain their opponents.

The Red Devils' attempts at counterattack became increasingly rare. Desperate for an equaliser, Portugal turned up the heat in the final 10 minutes. However, Thibaut Courtois was on hand to deny them. He punched away a thundering Ruben Dias header from a corner. Moments later Raphael Guerreiro struck the post.

Well into stoppage time Portugal had one final chance. However, Felix's effort went just wide, and Belgium won the game 1-0.