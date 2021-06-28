New coronavirus testing centres open at Antwerp and Ostend-Bruges airports

The new testing facilities are being operated in cooperation with the Eurofins laboratory group and the Spoedtestcorona rapid testing initiative. The centres will be open every day from 8am until 6pm.

The two airports’ CEO Eric Dumas told VRT News "Our airports are expecting around 85,000 passengers during the summer vacation period. We want to have enough testing capacity available for our passengers. By opening testing centres at the airports we hope to ease the pressure on the testing centres in town”.

Click here to make an appointment for a PCR test at the airport testing centres.