Pupils and staff Mexican wave goodbye to the school year

On Monday morning 500 nursery and primary school children at the school in the Luchtbal area of the city performed a Mexican wave. VRT News’ cameras were there to catch it on film.

Like at other schools elsewhere in Flanders and beyond it’s been a tough year for children and staff at the school. School trips have been off the agenda and many of the other things that make school life more pleasant have had to be cancelled or be severely restricted.

Those at the school hope that the new school year that starts on 1 September will bring with it a fresh start and a return to something approaching normality as we knew it before March 2020.