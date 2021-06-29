3M promises remediation of PFOS pollution
Chemicals giant 3M has for a first time provided an extensive response to the PFOS pollution in and around its plant in Zwijndrecht (Antwerp Province).
Until 2002 3M produced this harmful substance at this location. In a statement the company now promises to assume its responsibilities with regard to remediation.
The soil pollution recently came to light as a result of works on completing Antwerp’s orbital ring road, the so called Oosterweel Link. 3M is also providing evidence to the Flemish Parliament’s environment select committee.