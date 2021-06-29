Environment and climate
Loading video player ...

3M promises remediation of PFOS pollution

Chemicals giant 3M has for a first time provided an extensive response to the PFOS pollution in and around its plant in Zwijndrecht (Antwerp Province).  

Colin Clapson

Until 2002 3M produced this harmful substance at this location.  In a statement the company now promises to assume its responsibilities with regard to remediation.

The soil pollution recently came to light as a result of works on completing Antwerp’s orbital ring road, the so called Oosterweel Link.  3M is also providing evidence to the Flemish Parliament’s environment select committee.

Top stories