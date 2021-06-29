Beach fun in corona days: what do I need to know?

It may surprise some, but general corona measures also apply at the seaside. A face covering is obligatory for all over-13s when physical distancing of 1.5m cannot be observed. Face coverings are also mandatory in shops and public transport even on the coast.

At present no extra requirements regarding face coverings apply in any of the delightful resorts.

Ostend operates a free beach reservation system if you wish to sit on the beach. It will only be operational on busy days. Book your spot in the sun here.

Consult the crowd barometer of the West Flemish Tourist Authority Westtoer to find out how busy the resorts are. The barometer will tell you whether it’s quiet, pleasant, busy or extremely busy.

The barometer also provides information on how crowded or pleasant coast-bound rail services are.

This summer Belgian Rail is operating coast-bound Express Trains. These are extra services that have no stops on the way. Seats can be booked up to 15 minutes before departure and are required.

Twenty Express Trains will operate each day during the holiday weekends. Services operate between Liege and Ostend, Ghent and Blankenberge, Antwerp and Blankenberge, Brussels South and Ostend, De Panne and Knokke.

During the working week there are services from Brussels South to Ostend too.