Fewer than 100 patients on a ventilator

By 27 June 6,955,613 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 75% of adults. 3,850,312 had got their second shot.

In the week to 28 June on average 21 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 33% on the week.

On Monday 15 patients were hospitalised. 14 were discharged.

340 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 28% on the week. 147 are in intensive care. 98 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 25 June on average 4 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 28% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 25 June, 331 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 27% on the week.

On average 40,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 25 June. The figure is up 3% on the week. 1.1% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.75. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 75 others and the epidemic is shrinking.