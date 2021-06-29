First smart rail fence unveiled
A first smart rail line fence has become operational. Situated in Kortrijk (West Flanders) the smart fence is intended to deter people from venturing onto the rail track where this is not authorised.
The fence is equipped with cameras and sensors. They sound an alarm when anybody climbs the fence. Approaching trains can be stopped or their speed moderated. Across Belgium over 300 instances of unauthorised people accessing rail lines were reported last year. Each day such antics result in five hours of delays on the railways.