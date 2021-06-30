Crunch the corona numbers with flandersnews
The number of patients being treated in hospital for Covid continues to fall. The number corona tests being carried out is on the rise but that is being linked to people eager to get away on holiday.
By 29 June 7,013,433 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 75.6% of adults. 3,899,422 had got their second shot.
In the week to 28 June on average 20 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 29% on the week.
On Tuesday 18 patients were hospitalised. 36 were discharged.
329 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 27% on the week. 143 are in intensive care. 101 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 26 June on average 4 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 36% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 26 June, 328 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 25% on the week.
On average 41,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 26 June. The figure is up 7% on the week. 1% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.75. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 75 others and the epidemic is shrinking.