Crunch the corona numbers with flandersnews

By 29 June 7,013,433 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 75.6% of adults. 3,899,422 had got their second shot.

In the week to 28 June on average 20 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 29% on the week.

On Tuesday 18 patients were hospitalised. 36 were discharged.

329 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 27% on the week. 143 are in intensive care. 101 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 26 June on average 4 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 36% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 26 June, 328 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 25% on the week.

On average 41,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 26 June. The figure is up 7% on the week. 1% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.75. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 75 others and the epidemic is shrinking.