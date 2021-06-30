Delta variant gains yet more ground

Virologist Steven Van Gucht says that thanks to the decrease in the amount of virus in circulation there has been a relatively slow increase in the actual number of delta variant cases.

Steven Van Gucht of health science institute Sciensano told a news conference that corona figures continued to evolve in the right direction, but warned that the fall in the number of new cases and, to a lesser extent, in hospitalisations seemed to be slowing.

The virologist noted the number of new cases could rise in coming weeks due to the relaxations, but took heart from the success of the vaccination drive and the fact people who are not fully vaccinated are still limiting contacts.

Van Gucht conceded that the increase in the number of tests linked to holidaymakers is complicating analysis of the figures. He also noted that people being hospitalised are getting younger: most are under 60. 40% of patients are in their fifties and forties, 32% are in their thirties and twenties.